Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust - Managers keeping the faith with quality portfolio
04.07.23 13:28
Edison Investment Research
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) benefits from the extensive experience of co-managers Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness. The trust’s performance has turned a corner as its results tend to be better during periods when share prices are driven by company fundamentals, which are the driver of long-term equity returns, rather than macroeconomic factors. Emerging markets offer a broad range of investment opportunities and are home to a growing number of world-class, leading businesses. While all portfolio stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis, TEMIT’s high-conviction portfolio is widely diversified by geography, sector and market cap. Its balanced structure means the fund has potential to outperform in both up and down markets.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,66 €
|1,65 €
|0,01 €
|+0,61%
|04.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKPG0S09
|A3CREE
|1,81 €
|1,48 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
