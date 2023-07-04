Erweiterte Funktionen



Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust - Managers keeping the faith with quality portfolio




04.07.23 13:28
Edison Investment Research

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) benefits from the extensive experience of co-managers Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness. The trust’s performance has turned a corner as its results tend to be better during periods when share prices are driven by company fundamentals, which are the driver of long-term equity returns, rather than macroeconomic factors. Emerging markets offer a broad range of investment opportunities and are home to a growing number of world-class, leading businesses. While all portfolio stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis, TEMIT’s high-conviction portfolio is widely diversified by geography, sector and market cap. Its balanced structure means the fund has potential to outperform in both up and down markets.

