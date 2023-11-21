Erweiterte Funktionen
Team Internet Group - Name change shows clear strategic focus
21.11.23 08:13
Edison Investment Research
Team Internet, formerly CentralNic Group, is a diversified UK software company operating through two businesses, Online Presence (internet domain purchasing) and Online Marketing (monetising online traffic). The group marked its name change at a recent capital markets day, where it discussed its evolution from a domain specialist into a broader online platform enabler, facilitating connections between consumers and businesses. Since starting Online Marketing in 2019, the division has become the primary growth driver, delivering high double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion annually. Within its two reporting segments there are four key business lines: Search, Comparison, Performance (all reported within Online Marketing) and Online Presence. Tonic, a leading traffic monetisation platform, sits within Search and is the group’s largest revenue driver, delivering 400% traffic growth since 2021.
Aktuell
