Team Internet Group - Growth and returns, acquisition bolsters outlook




19.03.24 10:16
Edison Investment Research

Team Internet’s FY23 results exceeded our forecasts and consensus on revenue and EBITDA. Online Marketing was driven by increased consumer engagement, reflecting investment in delivering more targeted ads across a wider array of channels. The group’s latest acquisition, Shinez, strengthens Online Marketing via diversification of publishers and is earnings accretive with scope for further synergies. Online Presence returned to strong revenue growth, driven by demand for exotic domains, pricing optimisation and strategic partnerships. Robust free cash flow enabled diverse capital allocation, focused on shareholder returns.

