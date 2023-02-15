Erweiterte Funktionen


Target Healthcare REIT - Income progress mitigates pressure on valuation




15.02.23 14:04
Edison Investment Research

For Q223, Target Healthcare REIT declared a second quarterly DPS of 1.69p, supported by inflation-linked rental growth and improving rent collection, which are in turn protected by fixed costs on 96% of borrowings. Yield widening across the broad property sector affected the portfolio’s property valuations, although the effect was significantly mitigated by the quality of Target’s portfolio and long-term, indexed leases.

