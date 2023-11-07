Erweiterte Funktionen


Target Healthcare REIT - DPS growth from a sustainable base




07.11.23 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Target Healthcare REIT’s mid-year rebasing of DPS sought to establish a base for growth on a fully covered basis. With FY23 results in line with previous indications, and progress continuing, the company has increased the quarterly rate of DPS by 2% from Q124. With rent collection restored, we expect rental growth, development completions and fixed debt costs to support continued, progressive, fully covered dividend growth.

