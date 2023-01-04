TIE Kinetix - Termination of coverage

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.01.23 12:51
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Doctor Care Anywhere (DOC), Argentex Group (AGFX), Newmont Corporation (NEM), GB Group (GBG), Abliva (ABLI) and TIE Kinetix (TIE). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,00 € 17,20 € -0,20 € -1,16% 04.01./17:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0010389508 A1KCMJ 21,60 € 13,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 16,70 € +5,70%  16:25
Frankfurt 17,00 € -1,16%  09:09
