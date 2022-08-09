Erweiterte Funktionen



SynBiotic - Management update – on track




09.08.22
Edison Investment Research

SynBiotic has extended its lead in the European hemp and cannabis sector and is continuing to build a cannabis ‘ecosystem’, encompassing cultivation, production and trade. Based on preliminary figures, SynBiotic has delivered pro forma sales of €15m for FY21, in line with management guidance. The company has now added a target of becoming profitable as of FY23. Full consolidated financial statements will be presented at the AGM, planned in Q4.

