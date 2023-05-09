SynBiotic - Building the platform

SynBiotic’s management has created a platform that spans the value chain in the cannabis and cannabinoid space, from cultivation and labs to distribution. SynBiotic’s business creates and markets cannabis and cannabinoid products, which have both medical and consumer applications, with management constantly looking to add to its portfolio. We believe SynBiotic is well-placed to benefit from any relaxation in legislation around cannabis and cannabinoid products in Germany, as per the published government white paper (Eckpunktepapier), as it already operates across the cannabis value chain and has expertise in the field.