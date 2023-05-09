Erweiterte Funktionen



SynBiotic - Building the platform




09.05.23 14:56
Edison Investment Research

SynBiotic’s management has created a platform that spans the value chain in the cannabis and cannabinoid space, from cultivation and labs to distribution. SynBiotic’s business creates and markets cannabis and cannabinoid products, which have both medical and consumer applications, with management constantly looking to add to its portfolio. We believe SynBiotic is well-placed to benefit from any relaxation in legislation around cannabis and cannabinoid products in Germany, as per the published government white paper (Eckpunktepapier), as it already operates across the cannabis value chain and has expertise in the field.

Aktuell
700.000$ frisches Kapital
400% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,00 € 4,25 € -0,25 € -5,88% 10.05./12:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3E5A59 A3E5A5 19,48 € 4,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,69 € -11,08%  12:55
Frankfurt 4,14 € -2,82%  10:49
Stuttgart 3,90 € -5,11%  12:45
Xetra 4,00 € -5,88%  12:42
München 4,20 € -8,50%  08:02
Hamburg 4,06 € -8,56%  08:16
Düsseldorf 4,04 € -8,60%  08:11
Berlin 4,11 € -8,87%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse Lithium-Lagerstätte entdeckt - 285% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Cannabis Aktien aus Deutschlan. 05.05.23
269 SynBiotic und mit Cannabis leu. 21.04.23
  Was haltet Ihr von dieser Akti. 14.07.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...