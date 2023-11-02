Erweiterte Funktionen



Sylvania Platinum - Q124 production up, costs down




02.11.23 08:35
Edison Investment Research

Sylvania Platinum is a low-risk, high-yielding South African platinum group metals (PGM) dump retreatment operation. Despite a 15% fall in the PGM basket in Q124 versus Q423, the company maintained a healthy cash position of US$126.9m at end September 2023. Production in Q124 was better than we estimated. Unit costs were down in every cost category in response to higher ounces produced, but despite this, EBITDA and net profit were sharply lower. The company is controlling capex as capital allocation comes under the spotlight against the backdrop of weak PGM prices.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,845 € 0,845 € -   € 0,00% 02.11./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG864081044 A1H6XC 1,32 € 0,73 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
0,79 minus
-1,88%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,795 € +0,63%  09:11
München 0,845 € 0,00%  08:02
Berlin 0,82 € -0,61%  17:00
Stuttgart 0,785 € -1,88%  12:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8775 $ -12,10%  27.10.23
