Erweiterte Funktionen
Sylvania Platinum - New Thaba JV adds significant value
29.08.23 10:38
Edison Investment Research
Sylvania Platinum (SLP) has announced a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Limberg Mining Company (LMC), called Thaba, to process platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome ores from LMC’s historical tailings dumps and run-of-mine (ROM) ore. It is expected to start production in H225 and will for the first time see Sylvania receiving a chromite concentrate revenue stream on its own account. Sylvania is investing US$32m in capital expenditure and US$5m in working capital from its large cash resources (of which 50% is a loan to LMC to be paid back from JV cash flow after production commences) in exchange for c 6,500koz of forecast PGM and 200kt of chrome concentrate production pa over 10 years. We value Sylvania’s 50% share of the JV at 17.2p/share, resulting in a 29.5% increase in our total valuation to 135.4p/share.
Finanztrends Video zu Platin
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,805 €
|0,75 €
|0,055 €
|+7,33%
|29.08./13:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG864081044
|A1H6XC
|1,31 €
|0,75 €
Werte im Artikel
0,73
0,00%
-
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,805 €
|+7,33%
|15:03
|Berlin
|0,78 €
|+1,30%
|14:50
|Frankfurt
|0,75 €
|0,00%
|09:30
|München
|0,73 €
|0,00%
|09:46
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,846 $
|-3,02%
|15.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Sylvania Platinum: Sexy story
|31.01.22
|15
|Sylvania Platinum: 0,45 Euro
|25.04.21