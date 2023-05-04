Erweiterte Funktionen



Sylvania Platinum - Lower PGM prices affecting results and forecasts




04.05.23 11:38
Edison Investment Research

Despite the lower Q323 production and higher unit costs, Sylvania Platinum remains highly cash generative with US$144.2m cash at end March 2023 versus US$123.9m at end Q223. Lower rhodium prices resulted in significantly lower EBITDA than Q223. We have lowered our rhodium and palladium price forecasts for the next two years because of expected lower demand in China and some de-stocking from OEMs. Our new valuation is 173.7p/share, versus the previous valuation of 186.9p/share.

Aktuell
5 Sensationelle Übernahmen
449% Lithium Hot Stock nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Palladium


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05 € 1,07 € -0,02 € -1,87% 04.05./15:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG864081044 A1H6XC 1,30 € 0,87 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
1,05 minus
-0,94%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,03 € 0,00%  14:50
Stuttgart 1,05 € -0,94%  12:38
Frankfurt 1,05 € -1,87%  15:14
München 0,985 € -6,19%  14:34
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,1615 $ -6,33%  03.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10 Mio. Tonnen Lithium entdeckt - Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Sylvania Platinum: Sexy story 31.01.22
15 Sylvania Platinum: 0,45 Euro 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...