Supermarket Income REIT - SUPR takes majority interest in indirect portfolio

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has acquired an additional 25.5% beneficial interest in the Sainsbury’s Reversion Portfolio (SRP) from its joint venture (JV) partner. It now has a 51% interest with 49% held by Sainsbury’s. SUPR’s positioning in the winding up of the SRP structure is strengthened, its relationship with Sainsbury’s, operator of the stores, is deepened, and it expects to further enhance the return on its SRP investment. Separately, reflecting widespread expectations that yields will continue to widen across real estate sectors, our forecast net tangible assets (NTA) per share is reduced by c 10%.