Supermarket Income REIT - Maintaining returns, with accretive opportunities




22.05.23 08:46
Edison Investment Research

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) reported strong H123 results and expects to meet its full year dividend target on a fully covered basis. Earnings are fully protected from interest rate increases in the near term and we forecast rent growth to offset the eventual roll-off from hedging. The balance sheet is liquid and in this note we discuss the relative merits of debt repayment, reinvestment and share repurchases.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,93 € 0,92 € 0,01 € +1,09% 22.05./15:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF345X11 A2DVHX 1,47 € 0,91 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,93 € +1,09%  08:13
Stuttgart 0,925 € -0,54%  10:31
  = Realtime
