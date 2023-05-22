Supermarket Income REIT - Maintaining returns, with accretive opportunities

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01":

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) reported strong H123 results and expects to meet its full year dividend target on a fully covered basis. Earnings are fully protected from interest rate increases in the near term and we forecast rent growth to offset the eventual roll-off from hedging. The balance sheet is liquid and in this note we discuss the relative merits of debt repayment, reinvestment and share repurchases.