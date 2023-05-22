Erweiterte Funktionen
Supermarket Income REIT - Maintaining returns, with accretive opportunities
22.05.23 08:46
Edison Investment Research
Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) reported strong H123 results and expects to meet its full year dividend target on a fully covered basis. Earnings are fully protected from interest rate increases in the near term and we forecast rent growth to offset the eventual roll-off from hedging. The balance sheet is liquid and in this note we discuss the relative merits of debt repayment, reinvestment and share repurchases.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,93 €
|0,92 €
|0,01 €
|+1,09%
|22.05./15:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF345X11
|A2DVHX
|1,47 €
|0,91 €
= Realtime
