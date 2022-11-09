Erweiterte Funktionen

Supermarket Income REIT - Fully hedged debt protects indexed rent growth




09.11.22 08:34
Edison Investment Research

The continued strong advance in Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR’s) portfolio in the past year has increased diversification and is generating economies of scale. This was reflected in the 50% uplift in FY22 earnings and increased, fully covered DPS. Supported by indexed rent increases, we forecast continuing positive, dividend-driven, accounting returns, despite higher debt costs, now fully fixed, and a pause in acquisitions.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,13 € 1,13 € -   € 0,00% 09.11./11:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF345X11 A2DVHX 1,47 € 1,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,13 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 1,12 € 0,00%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,10 $ 0,00%  23.09.22
  = Realtime
