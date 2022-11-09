Erweiterte Funktionen
Supermarket Income REIT - Fully hedged debt protects indexed rent growth
09.11.22 08:34
Edison Investment Research
The continued strong advance in Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR’s) portfolio in the past year has increased diversification and is generating economies of scale. This was reflected in the 50% uplift in FY22 earnings and increased, fully covered DPS. Supported by indexed rent increases, we forecast continuing positive, dividend-driven, accounting returns, despite higher debt costs, now fully fixed, and a pause in acquisitions.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,13 €
|1,13 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.11./11:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF345X11
|A2DVHX
|1,47 €
|1,04 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,13 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|1,12 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,10 $
|0,00%
|23.09.22
