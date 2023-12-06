Erweiterte Funktionen


Solid State - Returning to trend growth




06.12.23 09:14
Edison Investment Research

Solid State has confirmed the strong H124 performance, boosted by a full period contribution from Custom Power combined with the benefit of delivering the NATO contract. Despite the continuing challenges we expect organic growth to resume from the lower trend level of profit excluding the NATO uplift from H224. Following the recent 5% uplift for both revenue and PBT, FY24 guidance and market consensus estimates are unchanged.

Aktuell
Eilt: Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe 270 Pfund Uran-Lagerstätte
Diesen 207% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Technologischer Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein. Von 20 Mio. $ auf mehrere Mrd. $ - Börsenstar setzt jetzt auf diesen Lithium Hot Stock

Li-Metal Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:41 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - FR001 [...]
11:41 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - FR001 [...]
11:40 , Aktiennews
Berkshire Hathaway Aktie: Jubelschreie!
11:40 , Aktiennews
IBM Aktie: Das wird noch ein spannendes The [...]
11:40 , Aktiennews
Nike Aktie: Jetzt geht’s richtig los!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...