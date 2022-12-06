Erweiterte Funktionen


Solid State - Record customer demand




06.12.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Solid State’s H123 results show strong revenue growth (51% y-o-y) and order intake (up 32% vs end-FY22) reflecting 31% organic growth in constant currency, as well as the acquisition of United States-based Custom Power and currency tailwinds. Trading since the period end has been ahead of management expectations, so consensus EPS estimates have been raised by 9% and 3% for FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 500% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensation: 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:51 , Aktiennews
XPO Logistics Aktie: Jetzt aber!
14:51 , Aktiennews
Antisense Therapeutics Aktie: Das Vertrauen [...]
14:51 , Aktiennews
Trillion Energy International Aktie: Wird es jet [...]
14:51 , Aktiennews
Chegg Aktie: Grund zur Freude?
14:51 , Aktiennews
Lomiko Metals Aktie: Endlich geschafft?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...