Solid State - Five-year growth target achieved

Solid State delivered record revenues and profits during FY22, with adjusted EPS rising by 29% year-on-year to 70.6p. This is well ahead of management’s own five-year target of doubling EPS to more than 60p by 2022, giving a CAGR in total shareholder return of above 20% over the five-year period. Management is now seeking to replicate or better that achievement over the next five years to 2027.