Smiths News - Resilient performance despite headwinds

Smiths News’ recent trading update highlights continued growth in adjusted operating profit, which is anticipated to be at least in line with market expectations of £38.3m (Edison: £38.1m). This represents a marginal increase of 0.5% year-on-year, despite the substantial inflationary impacts seen in the past two years. We expect additional publisher contract renewals to be secured in the next year, which should further bolster the company’s cash-generative business model and underpin the sustainability of the business in the long term. Our forecasts are unchanged, as is our valuation of 89p/share, which represents substantial upside.