SigmaRoc - Diversified model supports H122 growth

SigmaRoc’s (SRC) progressive M&A strategy and geographical diversification continues to pay off, with H122 revenue growth of 17%, on an adjusted like-for-like basis, to £247m. In spite of ongoing headwinds, the company is seeing persistent demand, which is well spread in terms of end-markets. SRC trades on an FY22e P/E of 5.7x, at a comfortable discount to its prospective average of c 11x over the past five years and at the lower end of a peer group of companies with similar exposures.