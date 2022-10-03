Erweiterte Funktionen
SigmaRoc - Diversified model supports H122 growth
03.10.22 08:33
Edison Investment Research
SigmaRoc’s (SRC) progressive M&A strategy and geographical diversification continues to pay off, with H122 revenue growth of 17%, on an adjusted like-for-like basis, to £247m. In spite of ongoing headwinds, the company is seeing persistent demand, which is well spread in terms of end-markets. SRC trades on an FY22e P/E of 5.7x, at a comfortable discount to its prospective average of c 11x over the past five years and at the lower end of a peer group of companies with similar exposures.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,43 €
|0,436 €
|-0,006 €
|-1,38%
|03.10./09:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYX5K988
|A2DJW0
|1,23 €
|0,40 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.