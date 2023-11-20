Sif Holding - Laying foundations for the energy transition

Sif Holding produces parts of offshore wind foundations – mostly monopiles, but also transition pieces for the fast-growing offshore wind market. The increasing size of wind turbines and rotor blades affects the foundation, both in terms of the monopile diameter and the thickness of the steel. These changing requirements are another reason why Sif offers design, engineering and logistics services. It produces monopiles and transition pieces in its original plant in Roermond, as well as in a much bigger relatively new facility near Rotterdam, close to the Netherlands’ coastline. The location in Rotterdam will be further expanded given demand developments.