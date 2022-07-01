Erweiterte Funktionen



Shield Therapeutics - Operating results eclipsed by financing difficulties




01.07.22 07:00
Edison Investment Research

Shield Therapeutics reported FY21 results in line with market expectations, recording revenue of £1.5m, including a maiden £0.1m contribution from the United States after the July 2021 US launch of Accrufer. Early indications from sales outreach efforts are encouraging, with Shield reporting improved payor coverage and 100% quarter-on-quarter growth in US prescription volumes in Q122. The out-licensing agreement signed with KYE Pharmaceuticals in Canada (in Q122) could expand this market opportunity further. The company also announced a $10m convertible shareholder loan intended to extend its cash runway to end FY22 but comes as Shield was unable to complete a planned $30m equity issue, which would have provided access to a larger, non-dilutive debt facility. Shield will continue to examine other financing opportunities, but may reassess how best to allocate its available resources to its ongoing US sales initiatives, creating a possible overhang for its near-term growth prospects. Our estimates and valuation are under review.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt einsteigen
Diesen 445% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,077 € 0,0785 € -0,0015 € -1,91% 01.07./10:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYV81293 A2AE98 0,57 € 0,077 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,077 € -1,91%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0928 $ -31,26%  30.06.22
Frankfurt 0,0655 € -44,49%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Trading Aktienchance: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Shield Th.: https://www.shieldth. 24.02.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...