Shield Therapeutics - New CFO to support US traction

Shield Therapeutics has appointed Santosh Shanbhag as chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the executive leadership team. Mr. Shanbhag was previously the CFO of Nasdaq-listed Akili, which he helped grow and take public. Before Akili, he held senior finance positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he worked on business and corporate development and helped secure reimbursement for novel drugs in key international markets. We expect Shield to leverage Mr. Shanbhag’s US healthcare experience, which should support the company in optimising pricing and expand payor coverage for Accrufer.