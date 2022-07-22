Erweiterte Funktionen
Shield Therapeutics - Focus on increasing US market access
22.07.22 12:14
Edison Investment Research
Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) value stems from Accrufer’s US market opportunity as the company seeks to maximise returns through self-commercialisation. Recent progress on payer coverage and prescription uplift bodes well for future US expansion, although we expect a more modest growth trajectory than previously as STX focuses on expanding market outreach. The successful execution of its commercial plans relies on adequate fund-raising, which remains challenging in the current macro environment. The recent $10m convertible shareholder loan extends the cash runway into early FY23, but a further £25m would be required to break even, according to our estimates. We have introduced more conservatism in our estimates and as a result our valuation resets to £371.0m or 172p/share (previously £631.3m or 293p/share).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,073 $
|0,081 $
|-0,008 $
|-9,88%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYV81293
|A2AE98
|0,65 $
|0,069 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,0665 €
|+3,91%
|15:41
|Frankfurt
|0,052 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,073 $
|-9,88%
|20.07.22
= Realtime
