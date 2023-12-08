Erweiterte Funktionen
Shield Therapeutics - Delivering what the doctor ordered
08.12.23 08:04
Edison Investment Research
Shield Therapeutics’ US commercialisation efforts continue to gather steam, with prescription volumes gearing up in Q323 (27,750 prescriptions, a 76% sequential growth over Q2 and higher than the combined H123 figure of 26,284) and net selling price making a strong recovery after dipping in H123 (+24% to $148/prescription). US revenues grew to $4.1m, higher than the combined H1 figure of $3.7m. First-time prescribers grew 27% q-o-q and new prescriptions were up by 87%. More encouragingly, the clinical utility of Accrufer continues to be considered favourably by prescribers, reflected in the 77% repeat writers from Q223. Management has guided for FY23 total prescriptions to be between 100k and 130k, requiring a sequential growth of 65.6% at the lower end, which we see as undemanding given the Q3 run rate and growing momentum (as the expanded salesforce gets more entrenched). We maintain our full-year estimates and continue to value the company at £390.4m.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,071 €
|0,066 €
|0,005 €
|+7,58%
|08.12./12:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYV81293
|A2AE98
|0,15 €
|0,061 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,071 €
|+7,58%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|0,067 €
|-1,47%
|09:47
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,064 $
|-11,11%
|06.12.23
= Realtime
