Severfield - FY23 results highlight progress and strength




16.06.23 08:38
Edison Investment Research

FY23 results highlight that we believe revenue quality remains materially underappreciated by the market (see our June update note), especially now the UK and EU are embarking on huge investment programmes to renew and upgrade infrastructure. In our view, the outlook in the UK, continental Europe, especially post recent M&A, and India is not fully reflected in the FY24e P/E rating of c 7.5x, which is comfortably below the long-term average of 10.0x. Our positive stance is supported by the company’s strong balance sheet, progressive dividend and yield over 5%.

