Seraphim Space Investment Trust - High demand for space tech’s disruptive potential

12.09.23 10:38
Edison Investment Research

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (SSIT) released its Q423 trading update to end-June 2023 yesterday, reporting that its top 10 holdings saw their revenues (weighted by portfolio fair value) increasing by 32% year-on-year in the 12 months to end-June 2023, while bookings went up by a strong 188% over that period. We believe this illustrates the high interest in the disruptive potential of the offering of these early-stage businesses across key secular themes, such as global security and climate change. SSIT’s shares currently trade at a c 48% discount to end-March 2023 NAV.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,555 € 0,55 € 0,005 € +0,91% 12.09./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKPG0138 A3CS5Y 0,74 € 0,31 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,555 € +0,91%  11.09.23
Frankfurt 0,54 € +2,86%  08:04
Stuttgart 0,53 € -1,85%  10:30
  = Realtime
