Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - Positive data in non-randomised MOJAVE cohort




04.12.23 12:18
Edison Investment Research

Sequana Medical has announced interim results from all three patients comprising the non-randomised cohort of its MOJAVE US Phase I/IIa study evaluating its second-generation Direct Sodium Removal (DSR) product, DSR 2.0, in diuretic-resistant chronic heart failure (CHF) patients with persistent congestion. Consistent with data already reported in October from the cohort’s first two patients, the third patient has also shown beneficial treatment effects from the DSR therapy. To date, the results indicate DSR 2.0 is safe and well tolerated and all three patients restored and maintained euvolemia without the need of loop diuretics and showed improved cardiorenal status post-treatment, as demonstrated through different measures. All three patients are in their three-month safety follow-up period and, in early Q124, the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is expected to review their data. As no clinically relevant changes in serum sodium levels, serious adverse events or hospitalisations have occurred, we are confident that the DMSB will permit the progression of MOJAVE to the randomised cohort phase, which is designed to recruit an additional 30 patients.

Aktuell
Eilt: 20 Staaten verdreifachen Kernenergie
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ) und 21.300% mit EnCore ($EU)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,65 € 2,56 € 0,09 € +3,52% 04.12./17:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974340722 A2PD78 6,54 € 2,38 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,66 € +3,91%  08:06
München 2,65 € +3,52%  08:07
Stuttgart 2,69 € +1,51%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein. Neuer 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...