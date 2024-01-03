Sequana Medical - PMA application submitted to FDA for alfapump

Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical announced in late December that it has submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the US FDA regarding its alfapump device for use in patients with recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA), meeting its guidance for a submission in Q423. This marks a critical milestone for the company and we expect an FDA decision in H224. Given robust primary efficacy data from the POSEIDON North American pivotal study, as well as favourable safety and efficacy trends maintained at 12 months post-implantation, we are confident that there is a high likelihood of a positive outcome and commercial approval of the product. We believe US approval would mark a pivotal shift in Sequana’s commercial profile, given the strong market need for improved treatments for RRA that can boost patient quality-of-life (QoL), particularly in light of rising prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

