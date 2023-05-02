Sequana Medical - New funding to support clinical progression

Sequana Medical has raised €15.8m through a private placement of new shares and subscription rights. Roughly 4.445m new shares were issued at €3.55/share, increasing the number of shares outstanding by 18.7%, along with 1.111m subscription rights exercisable at €5.1/share for up to five years as of 30 October 2023. The financing proceeds will be used to support clinical development and the regulatory advancement of Sequana’s two core programmes, the implantable alfapump device in patients with recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA), and its direct sodium removal (DSR) 2.0 programme for diuretic-resistant congestive heart failure (CHF). Management expects the funding to extend the company’s cash runway from mid-2023 into Q124. After revising our model and expenditure assumptions, we obtain a pipeline rNPV valuation of €334.1m (vs €344.3m previously).