Sequana Medical - New CPT III codes to support reimbursement

Sequana Medical announced that the American Medical Association has issued six new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT III) codes for the alfapump system. The issue of these codes augments the existing ICD-10 procedure codes and is expected to assist healthcare professionals and insurers in identifying specific procedures related to the alfapump system for reimbursement. This may broaden and facilitate the future US utilisation and reimbursement for the alfapump for the treatment of recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) on regulatory approval. Sequana had submitted a Premarket Approval application to the US FDA on 27 December for the alfapump device and we remain confident that there is a high likelihood of a positive regulatory approval decision in H224, given the robust efficacy data from the POSEIDON North American pivotal study.