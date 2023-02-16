Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - Key programmes advancing as expected




16.02.23 11:40
Edison Investment Research

Sequana recently reported FY22 results and essentially confirmed its development guidance trajectory for its two key programmes, the implantable alfapump device in patients with recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) and its direct sodium removal (DSR) 2.0 programme for diuretic-resistant chronic heart failure (CHF). The company remains on track to file a US premarketing approval (PMA) application with the FDA for its alfapump in H223, which we assume could lead to US market launch in mid-2024. Having recently reported positive Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) animal studies for DSR 2.0, the company continues to aim to start the US MOJAVE Phase I/IIa study for DSR 2.0 in Q223, with interim data still planned in H223. Top-line MOJAVE data are now guided for H224, a minor shift from mid-2024 previously, but this does not affect our launch timing forecasts for DSR 2.0. After making the minor adjustments to our valuation discussed below, we now have an rNPV valuation to €344.3m (previously €345.0m).

