Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - CHIHUAHUA results clear path to MOJAVE




01.03.23 17:00
Edison Investment Research

Sequana Medical reported positive results from the CHIHUAHUA Phase I study of its second-generation DSR (direct sodium removal) product, DSR 2.0. This clears a key hurdle needed before filing a US Investigational New Drug (IND) application to start the MOJAVE US Phase I/IIa study in patients with diuretic-resistant congestive heart failure (CHF). CHIHUAHUA was conducted in 10 stable peritoneal dialysis (PD) patients in Mexico and showed that a single dose of DSR 2.0, administered via a PD catheter over a 24-hour dwell period, was safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events. The positive safety data, in combination with favourable preclinical results, should support the IND filing, in our view. The company continues to expect to file the IND application for DSR 2.0 in Q123 and, if accepted by the US FDA, it plans to start enrolment for MOJAVE in Q223. Sequana continues to anticipate reporting interim results in H223, and top-line data in H224.

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,40 € 5,32 € 0,08 € +1,50% 01.03./17:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974340722 A2PD78 7,30 € 4,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,40 € +1,50%  08:13
München 5,52 € 0,00%  08:10
Stuttgart 5,28 € 0,00%  13:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
341% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...