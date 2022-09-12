Sequana Medical - Approaching key inflection points

Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical reported H122 financials with expenditure mildly above our forecasts and confirmed previous guidance for its cash runway to last into Q323, including €10m in potential proceeds from its Kreos loan facility. Most importantly, it maintained guidance for key upcoming catalysts, namely its expectation to report top-line data for its North American POSEIDON study of alfapump in recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) in Q422 and to submit a US premarket approval (PMA) application in H223, assuming positive data. Sequana also expects to commence enrolment in H123 for the MOJAVE Phase Ib/IIa US trial assessing DSR 2.0 as short-term direct sodium removal (DSR) therapy in chronic heart failure patients with persistent congestion.

