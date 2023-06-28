Erweiterte Funktionen



Sequana Medical - Additional POSEIDON data confirm benefits




28.06.23 08:04
Edison Investment Research

Sequana Medical has reported additional data on safety, quality of life (QoL) and survival from the POSEIDON North American open-label pivotal study assessing the company’s implantable alfapump device in patients with recurrent and refractory ascites (RRA) due to liver cirrhosis. The company previously reported in Q422 that the study met the primary efficacy endpoint, and that the primary safety endpoints were in line with expectations. The additional data, reported at the EASL Congress 2023, show that alfapump was effective in controlling ascites, by virtually eliminating the need for needle paracentesis. Sequana also confirmed that the additional safety data were in line with expectations, while a clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement in patients’ QoL was also shown through validated and pre-specified health survey questionnaires. We believe that the additional data suggest a strong clinical and commercial profile, and support the likelihood of US alfapump approval.

Aktuell
Vidac Pharma mit sensationellen Ergebnissen zur Wirksamkeit von VDA-1102
Strong Buy!

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,09 € 3,13 € -0,04 € -1,28% 28.06./12:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974340722 A2PD78 7,30 € 2,84 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
3,11 minus
-0,32%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,11 € -0,32%  08:00
München 3,21 € -0,93%  08:05
Frankfurt 3,09 € -1,28%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...