SenSen Networks - Targeting multiple areas to achieve profitability

SenSen’s FY23 preliminary results show robust revenue growth, albeit missing our forecasts slightly. Losses narrowed year-on-year from efficiency initiatives. The strategic shift towards more predictable opex and cloud contracts continues to improve the revenue mix. Margin expansion is expected in FY24 following efficiency measures, with potential for cash flow positivity. Valuation remains at a discount to peers despite SenSen being one of the few with a positive FY24 EBITDA forecast.