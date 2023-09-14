Erweiterte Funktionen



SenSen Networks - Targeting multiple areas to achieve profitability




14.09.23 11:44
Edison Investment Research

SenSen’s FY23 preliminary results show robust revenue growth, albeit missing our forecasts slightly. Losses narrowed year-on-year from efficiency initiatives. The strategic shift towards more predictable opex and cloud contracts continues to improve the revenue mix. Margin expansion is expected in FY24 following efficiency measures, with potential for cash flow positivity. Valuation remains at a discount to peers despite SenSen being one of the few with a positive FY24 EBITDA forecast.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,026 € 0,027 € -0,001 € -3,70% 30.12./11:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SNS0 A2H51F 0,048 € 0,023 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,026 € -3,70%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält Auftrag vom US-Militär nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...