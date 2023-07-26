Erweiterte Funktionen



SenSen Networks - Strong finish to FY23, positive start to FY24




26.07.23 10:42
Edison Investment Research

SenSen’s Q423 update shows robust quarter-on-quarter growth in cash receipts, broadly aligning with our full year revenue forecast. Lead indicators for FY24 are positive, highlighted by the recent signing of a A$1.4m three-year contract with a new Asian casino customer, as well as a strong contract pipeline. SenSen also launched several new solution variants in Q4, which could lead to high-margin upsell opportunities. The group has identified cost-cutting measures for H124, with the aim of becoming cash flow positive for the full year, which we have reflected in our updated forecasts.

