SenSen Networks - Strong finish to FY23, positive start to FY24
26.07.23 10:42
Edison Investment Research
SenSen’s Q423 update shows robust quarter-on-quarter growth in cash receipts, broadly aligning with our full year revenue forecast. Lead indicators for FY24 are positive, highlighted by the recent signing of a A$1.4m three-year contract with a new Asian casino customer, as well as a strong contract pipeline. SenSen also launched several new solution variants in Q4, which could lead to high-margin upsell opportunities. The group has identified cost-cutting measures for H124, with the aim of becoming cash flow positive for the full year, which we have reflected in our updated forecasts.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0345 €
|0,034 €
|0,0005 €
|+1,47%
|30.12./11:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SNS0
|A2H51F
|0,056 €
|0,023 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,0345 €
|+1,47%
|08:08
