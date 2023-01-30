Erweiterte Funktionen



SenSen Networks - Record receipts and restructuring




30.01.23 14:28
Edison Investment Research

SenSen Networks (SNS) maintained its streak of record year-on-year cash receipts in Q223, with customer receipts up 70% against Q222 to A$2.6m. SNS continues to see growth across its key verticals of smart cities, gaming, retail and surveillance, boosting annual recurring revenues (ARR) to c A$8m, and leaving the company well on track to meet management’s expected ARR of A$10m by the end of FY23. SNS’s operational restructuring and previously announced A$2.5m in cost saving efforts should support management’s goal of cash flow neutrality by the end of the fiscal year. These results lead us to maintain our forecasts and if SenSen can continue to grow ARR, then the valuation gap between peers can potentially close.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate. Neuer 440% Lithium Aktientip
Nach 26.412% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,035 $ 0,05 $ -0,015 $ -30,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SNS0 A2H51F 0,17 $ 0,035 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,033 € -5,71%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,035 $ -30,00%  19.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien Geheimtip 2023: Riesenauftrag bis zu 200 Drohnen für Ukraine. Diese Drohnen-Aktie hebt jetzt ab nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...