SenSen Networks - Record receipts and restructuring

SenSen Networks (SNS) maintained its streak of record year-on-year cash receipts in Q223, with customer receipts up 70% against Q222 to A$2.6m. SNS continues to see growth across its key verticals of smart cities, gaming, retail and surveillance, boosting annual recurring revenues (ARR) to c A$8m, and leaving the company well on track to meet management’s expected ARR of A$10m by the end of FY23. SNS’s operational restructuring and previously announced A$2.5m in cost saving efforts should support management’s goal of cash flow neutrality by the end of the fiscal year. These results lead us to maintain our forecasts and if SenSen can continue to grow ARR, then the valuation gap between peers can potentially close.