Erweiterte Funktionen



SenSen Networks - Multiple contract wins across all four verticals




25.07.22 07:54
Edison Investment Research

SenSen continued its run of record quarterly cash receipts, which rose 128% y-o-y and 117% q-o-q to A$3.7m. Notably, the company secured contracts worth at least A$3.8m across all four business verticals and multiple geographies. These wins provide recurring, higher-margin revenues, boosting annualised recurring revenue (ARR) towards c $8m as it made solid progress in transitioning to a ‘pragmatic SaaS’ model. The results support our estimates and if SenSen continues this trend of growing ARR and winning contracts across multiple verticals and geographies, we believe it could reduce the valuation gap versus peers.

Aktuell
Aktie vor Megarallye: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
368% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,046 € 0,046 € -   € 0,00% 30.12./11:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SNS0 A2H51F 0,087 € 0,042 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,046 € 0,00%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0594 $ -14,53%  08.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Uran-Aktie: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...