SenSen Networks - Major contract with Heavy Vehicle Regulator

SenSen has won a major contract with Australia's National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR), generating A$1.5m in upfront revenue and c A$500,000 in annual recurring revenue. This is a major scale-up with an existing customer, providing important validation of both SenSen's technology and its ‘land and expand’ strategy, while retaining significant upsell potential through expanding deployments across other NHVR jurisdictions. The deal provides good support for our FY24 forecasts and strengthens the company’s prospects for delivering sustained, scalable growth.