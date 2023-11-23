Erweiterte Funktionen



SenSen Networks - Major contract with Heavy Vehicle Regulator




23.11.23 07:48
Edison Investment Research

SenSen has won a major contract with Australia's National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR), generating A$1.5m in upfront revenue and c A$500,000 in annual recurring revenue. This is a major scale-up with an existing customer, providing important validation of both SenSen's technology and its ‘land and expand’ strategy, while retaining significant upsell potential through expanding deployments across other NHVR jurisdictions. The deal provides good support for our FY24 forecasts and strengthens the company’s prospects for delivering sustained, scalable growth.

Aktuell
Technologischer Durchbruch - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 206% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0165 € 0,014 € 0,0025 € +17,86% 30.12./11:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SNS0 A2H51F 0,041 € 0,014 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0165 € +17,86%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,01 $ -71,43%  20.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...