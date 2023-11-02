SenSen Networks - Eyeing scalable growth through smart cities

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.11.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

SenSen’s Q1 update signals positive momentum following record FY23 results. Q1 saw customer receipts exceed operating costs on a trailing 12-month basis, a key milestone towards its target to reach profitability this year. Encouraging FY24 lead indicators include a recent tender announcement, potentially one of SenSen’s most significant smart cities deals yet, and the settlement of the Angel dispute, which marks SenSen’s gaming exit. Proceeds from Angel’s investment in SenSen and the ongoing rights issue should support the company to more actively pursue the much larger smart cities opportunity, which is now the group’s sole focus.

