Erweiterte Funktionen


Secure Trust Bank - V12 Retail Finance to support refreshed targets




21.11.23 09:24
Edison Investment Research

In its Q323 trading update, Secure Trust Bank (STB) posted 1.7% q o q growth in net lending alongside 2.6% growth in its deposits. This was despite a 7% fall in new business lending from an elevated Q223 comparable as consumer spending weakened. More importantly, STB also hosted a capital markets day (CMD), where management reiterated the medium-term 14–16% return on average equity (RoAE) target and presented on the V12 Retail Finance business in detail. The RoAE should be supported by an improved mix weighted towards Retail Finance, combined with moderated volume growth and greater cost efficiency. Project Fusion is developing well and has now been extended to deliver annualised savings of £5m by the end of FY24. We have only changed our estimates for the issue of 0.2m shares under the employee share plan.

Aktuell
Game Changer: Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock heilt schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal für klinische Phase III

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:36 , Aktiennews
United States Steel Aktie: Die Vorzeichen war [...]
13:36 , Aktiennews
JinkoSolar Aktie: Es hat sich bereits abgezeich [...]
13:36 , Aktiennews
TECO Aktie: Was macht der Markt?
13:36 , Aktiennews
AT&T Aktie: Was für ein Erfolg!
13:36 , Aktiennews
Tilray Aktie: Das wars mit den guten Zeiten!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...