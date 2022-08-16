Erweiterte Funktionen


Secure Trust Bank - Solid interim results




16.08.22 16:38
Edison Investment Research

Secure Trust Bank (STB) reported H122 PBT of £24.7m, including an £8.1m gain on the disposal of its Debt Managers Services (DMS) unit. Reported return on equity (ROE) was 12.5%, and the underlying ROE was 8.3%. Pre-provision operating profit was up 22% y o y driven by a 23% increase in core loans. Underlying earnings were down 52% y-o-y as impairments returned to a normal level (annualised 1.4% of loans in H122) after the unusually large COVID-19 related loan reversals in H121. STB’s capital position remains strong (CET1 14.0%), but we expect the deteriorating UK economic outlook to lead STB to pare down its balance sheet expansion. We are reducing our forecasts to reflect this slowdown: we have cut EPS in FY22e by 6% and FY23e by 12%. Despite the cut, momentum is still good; we forecast a 13% increase in loans in FY23 with a 29% increase in underlying earnings and 11.6% ROE. We have reduced our fair value (FV) from 2,491p to 2,407p, as we have cut our sustainable ROE assumption from 13.5% to 13% due to macro concerns.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 375% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Heute massiver Kursanstieg. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 426% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:50 , Aktiennews
SBA Communications Aktie: Viel Lärm um nic [...]
21:50 , Aktiennews
Ocugen Aktie: Enormes Potenzial ... [...]
21:50 , Aktiennews
Iconic Minerals Aktie: Was macht der Markt?
21:50 , Aktiennews
Celanese Aktie: Hammer-Nachricht!
21:50 , Aktiennews
TAL Education Aktie: Viel Lärm um nichts!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...