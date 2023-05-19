Secure Trust Bank - Positioned for strong growth in FY23

Erweiterte Funktionen


Secure Trust Bank (STB) announced a robust trading update with net lending exceeding £3bn, driven by a 17.7% sequential increase in new business lending. Deposits also significantly increased year-on-year by 16.2%. STB has expanded its capital position through the issuance of £90m tier 2 capital bonds, which is now complete. The augmented capital will provide the bank with growth opportunities in its lending activities. Management states that STB is trading in line with expectations and remains confident in delivering on FY23 and medium-term targets as well as improving its cost income ratio by the end of the year. We maintain our estimates for FY23 and FY24 and highlight that STB should be trading at c 0.45x price-to-book value (P/BV), based on our FY24 estimates, to be fairly valued compared to peers. STB currently trades at a P/BV of 0.31x.

