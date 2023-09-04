Secure Trust Bank - One-off impairment masks underlying PBT beat

In its H123 results, Secure Trust Bank (STB) delivered an 11% y o y increase in operating income, overcoming margin pressure on rising interest rates. However, PBT was £16.5m, 4% lower than in H122 as the bank incurred a one-off impairment charge of £7.0m stemming from a long-standing debt case in Commercial Finance. Excluding this charge, PBT was £23.5m, which implies a 6% beat on our estimates on an annualised basis. Across the group, underlying impairments are resilient, especially in Vehicle Finance where impairments fell to 2.4% (H122: 8.0%) as lending shifted to prime borrowers. We have increased our FY23 and FY24 continuing PBT forecasts to £45m and £55m respectively, leaving the stock trading at P/E ratios of only 4.0x in FY23 and 3.1x in FY24.