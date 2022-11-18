Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandion Oncology - SCO-101 clinical progression continues




18.11.22 08:40
Edison Investment Research

Scandion’s Q322 results provided an update on management’s continued commitment to execute on SCO-101’s clinical development strategy. Q322 operating losses amounted to DKK23.6m, largely driven by R&D expenses of DKK18.9m, with a net cash outflow from operations of DKK34.4m. With the initiation of CORIST part 3 in October, we now expect FY22 operating losses to increase to DKK86.5m (DKK65.2m previously). The net cash balance at end-Q322 stood at DKK91.4m (no debt) which, given current cash burn rates and our projections, should fund operations into Q124, beyond key anticipated clinical readouts in FY23. Based on our revised operating expenses and lower net cash position we value Scandion at SEK241.1m or SEK5.9/share (SEK279.0m or SEK6.9/share previously).

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 422% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,187 € 0,184 € 0,003 € +1,63% 18.11./10:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DK0061031895 A2N9BV 1,83 € 0,085 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,187 € +1,63%  10:06
Frankfurt 0,404 € 0,00%  29.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt diese Aktie: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt diesen 623% Uran Aktientip kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...