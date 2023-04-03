Erweiterte Funktionen
Scandion Oncology - PANTAX Phase I trial meets primary endpoint
03.04.23 16:34
Edison Investment Research
Scandion Oncology has announced that the Phase Ib PANTAX trial has concluded and reached its primary endpoint. This study (n=22) evaluated SCO-101, the company’s lead asset, as an add-on therapy for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer (PC). SCO-101, in combination with the chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, demonstrated a favourable safety and tolerability profile and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was established at 200mg for six consecutive days every two weeks. Management has communicated that a more detailed analysis on the full data will be conducted in due course, before deciding the next steps for developing SCO-101 in this indication.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,175 €
|0,173 €
|0,002 €
|+1,16%
|03.04./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DK0061031895
|A2N9BV
|1,70 €
|0,17 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.