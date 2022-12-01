Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandion Oncology - Francois Martelet appointed as CEO




01.12.22 14:08
Edison Investment Research

Scandion Oncology has announced the appointment of Francois Martelet, MD, as CEO, effective from 2 January 2023, when he will take over from acting CEO and CFO Johnny Stilou. Francois brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience to Scandion, and will lead the development of Scandion’s chemotherapy sensitising drug SCO-101 in colorectal and pancreatic cancer. Previously, Francois held a number of biotech CEO positions and has extensive leadership experience at large pharmaceutical companies. We see his appointment as a positive step for the company following the departure of Bo Rode Hansen from the top position in August 2022. The appointment comes ahead of a year that will include a number of important catalysts from Scandion’s development pipeline.

