Scandion Oncology - Expanding SCO-101 into AML




29.03.23 10:26
Edison Investment Research

In the recent management conference call to summarise the FY22 results, Scandion Oncology announced plans to expand SCO-101, its lead asset, into acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). The company plans to share certain details on the preclinical data package in H223, which we view as a significant catalyst, provided the data continue to be supportive. SCO-101 is also progressing as planned in the Phase II CORIST trial in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), with readouts expected in Q323, and in the Phase Ib PANTAX trial in pancreatic cancer (PC), with readouts expected in H123.

