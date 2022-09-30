Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandion Oncology - CORIST part 2 top-line data




30.09.22 12:40
Edison Investment Research

Scandion Oncology has announced top-line data from part 2 of the Phase II CORIST trial, investigating the company’s sole clinical asset, SCO-101, as a treatment for chemotherapy resistant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The results confirm the safety and tolerability of SCO-101 in combination with FOLFIRI; however, the drug did not meet the 30% reduction in tumour size threshold required for clinical proof-of-concept (PoC). The company notes that tumour reductions have been seen in some patients and there is evidence of prolonged progression-free survival and stable disease in this population. Although the failure to demonstrate PoC at this stage is a disappointing result, we expect longer-term treatment data will need to be assessed before definitive conclusions on SCO-101’s efficacy can be drawn. In the absence of detailed clinical data, we maintain our valuation of Scandion Oncology at SEK609.5m or SEK15.0 per share; however, we will revisit this as more information on the top-line results is made public, expected on 4 October.

