Erweiterte Funktionen



Scandion Oncology - A defining year ahead for SCO-101




24.02.23 11:36
Edison Investment Research

Scandion’s Q422 and FY22 results highlighted the significance of the upcoming year, with key clinical milestones expected for its lead asset SCO-101. The first of these comes in the form of top-line readouts from the Phase Ib PANTAX study in pancreatic cancer (PC), which is expected in H123. These will be closely followed by top-line results from part 3 of the Phase IIb CORIST study in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), expected in Q323. Management has communicated that patient recruitment in each of these studies is continuing as planned, which, in our view, is a positive indicator that the trials are on track to deliver readouts against these timelines. At end-December 2022 Scandion had a net cash position of DKK77.6m, which management has guided will provide a cash runway into FY24. We have updated our estimates and rolled our model forward and now value Scandion at SEK238.2m or SEK5.8/share (versus SEK241.1m or SEK5.9/share previously).

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahmen - Neuer 421% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,186 € 0,182 € 0,004 € +2,20% 24.02./13:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DK0061031895 A2N9BV 1,70 € 0,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,188 € +66,67%  13:00
Frankfurt 0,186 € +2,20%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock landet Volltreffer - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...